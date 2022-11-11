Founded by Derry native Darren Hargan, Le Foyer des Artistes' 2022/2023 season is sponsored by ChallengeCurve and Alchemy Technology, together with funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council . The season features four events, the first taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 7.30pm.

Held on Saint Columba's birthday, this debut concert features the Water Music of George Frideric Handel. In a city with an ancient maritime history, it’s the perfect choice to open the residency of Le Foyer des Artistes at a hall described by many as lavishly baroque. Featuring some of the world's most outstanding musicians, Le Foyer des Artistes will play on historic period instruments led by internationally renowned baroque violinist, Bojan Čičić. Not only that, several of Ireland’s greatest singers with join to perform a series of Arie di Bravura including internationally acclaimed soprano, Claudia Boyle, mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin; tenor John Porter from Donegal; Spanish bass-baritone Pablo Galvez and Wexford regular Rory Dunne. In addition to the concerts, Le Foyer des Artistes invites audiences to experience the creative process at open rehearsals workshops and masterclasses.