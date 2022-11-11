Le Foyer des Artistes Derry concert series to start next month
Le Foyer des Artistes, an international orchestra with an annual residency in Derry City, has announced its first season at Saint Columb's Hall, Derry.
Founded by Derry native Darren Hargan, Le Foyer des Artistes' 2022/2023 season is sponsored by ChallengeCurve and Alchemy Technology, together with funding from Derry City and Strabane District Council. The season features four events, the first taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 7.30pm.
Held on Saint Columba's birthday, this debut concert features the Water Music of George Frideric Handel. In a city with an ancient maritime history, it’s the perfect choice to open the residency of Le Foyer des Artistes at a hall described by many as lavishly baroque. Featuring some of the world's most outstanding musicians, Le Foyer des Artistes will play on historic period instruments led by internationally renowned baroque violinist, Bojan Čičić. Not only that, several of Ireland’s greatest singers with join to perform a series of Arie di Bravura including internationally acclaimed soprano, Claudia Boyle, mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin; tenor John Porter from Donegal; Spanish bass-baritone Pablo Galvez and Wexford regular Rory Dunne. In addition to the concerts, Le Foyer des Artistes invites audiences to experience the creative process at open rehearsals workshops and masterclasses.
Events are bookended by the St Columba dates of 7 December 2022 and 9 June 2023:
A Celebration of Saint Columba, 7 December 2022, 7.30 pm The Concerto Award Finalists' Recital, 4 February 2023, 7.30 pm Young Singers Collective Concert Finale, 16 March 2023, 7.30 pm The Midsummer Concert, 9 June 2023, 7.30 pm
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.lefoyerdesartistes.com.