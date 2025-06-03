Leah Moore to pay tribute to late mum Muranna by completing Foyle Hospice walk in her memory

Leah Moore will pay moving tribute to her late mum Muranna by completing the Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run in her memory this Sunday, June 8.

This won’t be the first time Leah has participated in the Female Walk, as she has fond memories of walking with her mother when Muranna was working as a Nursing Assistant at Foyle Hospice.

“It was an annual event for us; we would not miss it. This year, the walk is more than just a fundraiser. It’s a walk I used to do hand-in-hand with Mammy, sharing stories, laughter, and purpose.

"Now, I walk it in her memory, hoping to give back to the place that gave us so much. Going through photos, I found a picture that had been taken when I was 10 of the two of us at the walk. Little did we know then that their services would be so important to us.”

An old photograph of Leah (aged 10) participating in the Foyle Hospice Female Walk with her late mother Muranna.

Muranna, who was diagnosed with cancer, was struggling with her symptoms when she contacted her friend and colleague Dr. Paul McIvor, medical director at the Foyle Hospice.

She did not want to go into the hospice but knew that his experience working with patients and their symptoms would be helpful. She began attending the Foyle Hospice Integrative Care Clinic and immediately got relief.

“Getting Mum to go to the Inpatient Unit in the Hospice wasn’t as easy. We cared for her at home with the help of the Foyle Hospice Community Nurses, but it got to the point that none of us were sleeping.

"I struggled, wondering if I was doing the right thing for her; she was so proud and did not want to admit that we needed the help that hospice would provide. In December, Dr. McIvor convinced her to go into the hospice, that it was the best thing for her and the family.

Muranna sadly passed away on December 31, 2024. She was a regular participant in the Foyle Hospice Female Walk.

“Even though I loved caring for her, I was so relieved when she finally agreed to go into the hospice. Walking through the door, her colleagues and friends were there; she was met with love and kindness. She was very content, and we could all relax knowing she was getting 24-hour care.”

As Muranna settled into the hospice, her family was relieved that they could stay with her. Leah shared: “We could stay overnight with her, which was wonderful.

"My uncle flew in from New Zealand, and they set up an apartment for him in the hospice. They have two apartments available for families if they need a place to stay. It was amazing. Mum received outstanding care, and we were with her the entire time.”

Leah reflected: “On December 31, 2024, I lost my beloved mammy — a woman whose strength, kindness, and dedication touched so many lives. This year, I’m taking part in the Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run as a tribute to her. Every step I take is for her — and every donation helps ensure others receive the same love and support we did.”

A photograph of Muranna with 'Hospice Harry'.

To donate to Leah’s Female Walk/Run Fundraiser, visit https://foylehospice.enthuse.com/pf/leah-Moore

Sign up for the Annual Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/Femalewalkrun2025 or call the Foyle Hospice Fundraising Office at 02871359 888.