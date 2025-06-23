Legenderry Food Festival to attract worldwide visitors as it returns next month

Visitors from around the world are expected in Derry for the LegenDerry Street Food Festival in July as it coincides with the Open Championship in Portrush.

The festival returns on July 18 and 19 bringing together local chefs, producers, and food lovers for a flavourful weekend right in the heart of Derry.

Led by the LegenDerry Food Network on behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council, and sponsored by Tourism NI and Alchemy Technology Services, the two-day culinary celebration will take over Guildhall Street and Harbour Square.

Taking place during the 153rd Open Championship (British Open) in Portrush, the council said that the festival will provide visitors and local people with a chance to soak up the atmosphere in one of Derry’s most picturesque and historic spaces.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh pictured at the launch of the LegenDerry Street Food Festival which takes place on July 18 and 19, with James Huey, LegenDerry Food Network, Ciaran Doherty, Tourism N. Ireland, and Erin Mc Feeley, Alchemy Technology Services.

The festival is also set to include family street entertainment by day, and DJ sets by night.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh said the event captures the vibrant spirit of the region’s food culture. “It’s fantastic to see the LegenDerry Street Food Festival back and shine a spotlight on the dynamic food scene that continues to grow across our city and district. LegenDerry Food has become a real badge of quality and innovation, and this festival is a brilliant platform for our street food creators and producers to showcase their incredible talents.

“The Open Championship is set to draw visitors from all over the world, many of whom will take the opportunity to explore the wider region, so this is a wonderful opportunity to engage with new audiences and fly the flag for the North West.”

Looking ahead to the event, James Huey from the LegenDerry Food Network said: "We’re proud to lead the return of this celebration of local food and drink on behalf of Derry City & Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI and Alchemy Technology Services.

“The LegenDerry Street Food Festival is a platform to showcase the talent, flavour, and creativity of this region.”

Admission is free all weekend, running from 2.30pm to 11pm each day. Full festival details, including food vendor lineups, will be announced soon.

For updates and more information, visit www.legenderryfood.com/events