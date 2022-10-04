Legenderry Relay for Life committee presents £132,996 to Cancer Research UK

All money raised for Cancer Research UK by Legenderry Relay for Life – £820k so far – is committed to Northern Ireland for life saving cancer research and clinical trials here.

The June event in St Columb’s Park was Legenderry’s fifth physical relay, after two years running virtual events during the pandemic. Teams of friends and family fundraise for life-saving cancer research then unite as a community at a weekend long festival at St Columb’s Park to honour everyone who has been affected by cancer and celebrate the progress made in research

The Legenderry Relay for Life 2022/2023 will be launched tonight, October 4 in the City Hotel, Derry at 7pm. Everyone is encouraged to go along to see what Relay is all about and hopefully sign up their team to take part.