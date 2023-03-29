'Let's celebrate the talent of our great people' : Q&A with Best of Derry / BetMcLean awards nominee Aodhán Roberts

The ninth edition of the awards are being sponsored by BetMcLean, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Ulster University, City of Derry Airport, Apex Housing Association, Specsavers Derry Crescent Link and Ferryquay Street and Calor and we’d like to welcome our latest sponsor The Kingsbridge Foundation, of the Kingsbridge Private Hospital, sponsoring our Fundraiser of the Year category.

Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

Hi, I'm Aodhán Roberts, a 20-year-old born and raised in the vibrant city of Derry. Currently, I'm studying Cinematic Arts at Ulster University's Magee campus. While pursuing my academic goals, I'm invested in the world of media and journalism, which led me to create 'Derry Footage' when I was just 16. Over the years, I've gained valuable experience and developed my visual flair, reaching 4.8 million people with my work just last year alone.

Aodhán Roberts.

In my free time, I enjoy staying active by going to the gym and attending concerts or travelling to new places.

I'm proud to have received the prestigious Princess Diana Legacy Award in 2021 for my work after overcoming bereavement and the difficulties I faced growing up. It was an honour to personally meet Prince William deep inside Kensington Palace to speak about my work and represent the people of Derry.

How did you feel when you found out you had been nominated?

When I found out about my nomination for the Best of Derry Awards 2023, I was overwhelmed with emotions - thrilled, honoured, and grateful. It's truly an amazing feeling to have your hard work and dedication acknowledged. The support and encouragement of those who nominated me have only fuelled my passion and determination to continue striving towards my goals.

How important do you feel it is to recognise and celebrate the achievements of local people?

For me, recognising and celebrating the achievements of local people is not just important - it's essential. It fosters a sense of community pride and inspires others to chase their dreams. It's incredible to see the talent and hard work that exists within our community, and highlighting this positive impact encourages us all to keep pushing forward.

You have received recognition before for your work. Can you tell us a little bit about this and what positive change that has made to your life?

Having received recognition for my work in the past, I can say that it has been an incredibly humbling experience. It has motivated me to keep pursuing my passions and opened up doors of opportunities that I might not have otherwise had access to. This recognition has helped me grow both professionally and personally, giving me the confidence to take on new challenges and strive towards even greater achievements.

There is so much good work going on in the north west, and these awards are about championing those organisations and individuals. Are there any groups or individuals you take inspiration from?

As someone who has faced their own challenges and obstacles, I find particular inspiration in individuals who share similar experiences but demonstrate an unwavering commitment to overcoming adversity. The stories of Alan Robinson and Bronagh Burke stand out as particularly moving examples of this resilience. Alan, a Derry man, is running the 2023 London Marathon in memory of his late wife Nicola and raising funds for brain tumour research. Meanwhile, Bronagh has created a podcast called 'Memory of Me' to provide a platform for people to share their grief journeys and break down the stigma around conversations about loss after losing her husband to a massive heart attack. Witnessing the strength and perseverance of these individuals serves as a powerful reminder to keep pushing forward, even in the face of difficulty.

What would you say to anyone thinking of entering this year's awards or nominating someone?

If you're considering entering the Best of Derry Awards 2023 or nominating someone, I encourage you to take that step and do it. By entering, you're not only shining a light on the incredible work being done, but you're also inspiring others to pursue their passions and make a positive impact. The recognition and acknowledgement of one's efforts can be a powerful motivator, and it can provide a sense of validation and affirmation that keeps us moving forward. Let's celebrate the talent of our great people.

The awards launch took place recently at the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall, and was attended by Mayor of Derry & Strabane Sandra Duffy, last year’s Lifetime Achievement winner Sandra Biddle and Paul McLean, managing director of principal sponsor BetMcLean, with nominations now open.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west.

Nominations are now open for the following categories: Charity Worker of the Year; Ann Herron Community Champion Award sponsored by Apex Housing Association; Carer of the Year sponsored by Specsavers Derry Crescent Link and Ferryquay Street; Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University; Green Champion Award; Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by The Kingsbridge Foundation; Inspirational Young Person sponsored by City of Derry Airport; Volunteer of the Year; Business Person of the Year sponsored by Calor; Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Sportsperson of the Year sponsored by BetMcLean; Outstanding Bravery Award and 999 Hero of the Year.