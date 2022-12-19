I would love it if they could see their way to offering Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve to more than one chapel (as far as I am aware St Eugene’s is the only one offering this on the Cityside), a lovely memory we had growing up both in the countryside and Derry city.

I remember my old church in Mullabuoy sadly demolished in 1967, the year my late wife Mary and me were married. They opened a new church in Tamnaherin on November 11, 1966. It is modern by our standards with electric and heating etc. Mullabuoy had no electric, heating and used candles and tilly lamps (built in 1826). My memory of Mullabuoy was people coming for miles from as far as Slaughtmanus, Brockagh, Tamnaherin on foot, bikes, couple of motorbikes, the priest and two other men only had cars in the whole district.

From Letterkenny Road to Culmore Road, I have counted seven chapels, even if two more churches opened Christmas Eve Midnight Mass we the people of Derry would attend. I know we have a shortage of priests, but they all help one another out.

So come on clergy, this is an appeal which I am sure a lot of people would love to see happening again. After all, during the years of the Troubles etc, Santa Claus got around as far as I know! All for Jesus now.

