Letter to the Editor: Name Derry's new Pennyburn bridge the Gaza Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Given the overwhelming support for the Gazan/ Palestinian people who are the victims of Israeli aggression in the Holy Land I would like to suggest either the 'Gaza Bridge' or the 'Palestine Bridge'.

This would show the Gazan people just how much support and love there is for them in Derry City and hopefully if any of them come here as refugees it would make them feel very welcome in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perhaps a step too far, but the bridge could be painted in the colours of the Palestine flag - that would be amazing and dare I say, a great tourist attraction.

Derry's new footbridge at Pennyburn.

Kind Regards,

Harry.

(Name and address supplied)

*If you would like to have your say on this we’ve a poll online in the story and comments on Derry Journal stories are now live on our website.

Thousands of protesters marching in Derry previously in solidarity with the people of Palestine during the war on Gaza. Photo: George Sweeney

If you would like to submit a Letter to the Editor on any subject to be considered for publication in the Derry Journal online and in print please send your contributions either to [email protected] or send it in via the new ‘Your World’ portal (details below).

Please make sure the subject line in your email or text in your headline submission includes ‘Letter to the Editor’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also send letters in by post to the Derry Journal to the following address: Letters to the Editor, Derry Journal, Catalyst, Bay Road, Derry BT48 7TG.

Sending a letter or news story into the Journal via the Your World portal go to:

Please note there is now a brand new way to get your story out there via our online service to submit an article and photos for publication on our Derry Journal website and in our newspaper. All you have to do is just register with us first, then simply log in and and one of our editors will be reviewing your story in no time. The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com