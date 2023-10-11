Letter to the editor: Selfless woman's good deed shows 'it's hard to beat the kindness of Derry people'

They told how, on their way from Buncrana to a wake, they ended up in Creggan, by accident, and were no-where near their intended destination. When they stopped to ask a lady for directions, she went above and beyond to ensure they found where they needed to be.

I just wanted to state through the medium of your newspaper that it is hard to beat the kindness of Derry People. We recently travelled from Buncrana to Derry to attend a wake and ended up in Creggan by accident (nowhere near our final destination). We spotted a lady cleaning her car so we stopped and asked for directions. She insisted on driving to the wake house in front of us, as it would be easier than directing us. She very kindly took us straight to the door, bless her. It was such a thoughtful and selfless thing to do and it reaffirms my belief in the goodness of people. We hope karma rewards her and we would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to this very kind stranger.