Letters issued by police to participants in Right to Protest rallies in Derry
It has now emerged that a number of people, among them civil rights veterans, have been issued with letters inviting them to attend a voluntary interview with police in Derry within 10 days.
Derry Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) revealed at the weekend that some of its activists have been hand delivered letters from the PSNI which have stated that police have grounds to suspect that they may have committed offences contrary to a section within the Terrorism Act 2000, during the Defend the Right to Protest protests which took place on July 19 and 26.
It is understood some other individuals have also received letters.
The weekly Saturday protests were organised and led by civil rights veterans following the proscription of the group Palestine Action under section 3 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
That decision by British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper was backed by British lawmakers who recently voted to ban the group by a majority of 385 to 26.
One letter received by a member of Derry IPSC informed the recipient that in relation to the protests at Waterloo they were identified by police as having taken part, and that as such police have grounds to suspect they may committed offences contrary to a section of the Terrorism Act.
The recipient of the letter was invited to contact police to arrange a voluntary interview within 10 days at a date and time convenient. They were also advised that failure to do so within that period could result in them being reported to the Public Prosecution Service.
The Journal asked the PSNI how many letters have been delivered in relations to the protests that have taken place on the dates mentioned.
We further asked if subsequent Saturday Defend The Right To Protest protests in Derry are also under investigation.
A Police Service spokesperson responded: "It would be inappropriate to comment as enquiries are ongoing."