Liam Neeson, Uncle Colm v RUC: Return of Derry Girls a huge hit

It may have been three years, but Erin, Michelle and co proved that they haven’t wised up much at all as the show picked up with them fretting over their futures on the night before the GCSE results come out.

Dennis may now be working at the video shop, and Granda Joe may have gotten himself a half feral cat, but little else has changed since we last saw the gang created by Lisa McGee back in early 2019.

Given the length of time since Season 2, Lisa McGee was understandably nervous when, along with the cast and crew, she premiered the third and final series in Derry city centre last week, but the massive thumbs up from fans across Britain and Ireland on Monday night after episode one aired on Channel 4 proved that the show was a good, if not better, than ever.

(L-R) Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Uncle Colm (Kevin McAleer), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell),

While cameos from Hollywood star Liam Neeson as an RUC inspector and Derry TikTok star Serena Terry, aka Mammybanter, saw the show trending at the top of on Twitter and Facebook, it was the arrival of the hero of the hour in the unlikely form of Uncle Colm (played by Tyrone; comic genius Kevin McAleer) that had most fans in stitches as his long-winded tale of wee Diego from Pennyburn drove the RUC officers to distraction and secured the release of his nieces and their friends.

As Journal reader Jackie Whitelaw wrote on our Facebook page: “Uncle Colum stole the show! Brilliant actor!”

Others very much agreed. Philomena McShane said: “Loved it. Kevin McAleer with Liam Neeson was hilarious.”

(L-R) Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell), Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland)

Tracey McBride said: “Absolutely loved it while funny .”

Catrina McFeely said: “First class comedy! Loved it and looking forward to watching the rest of the series.”

Many who watched it also thought there should definitely now be a film in the works to cap off the three season run of the show in style.

Richard Smith writing on the Journal Facebook page said: “What a great episode, They must make a movie of this before they all bow out.”

Sister Michael (Siobhan McSweeney)

Nicole McIntyre agreed, saying: “Think wee defs need a Derry Girls film.”