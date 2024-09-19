Lidl confirms timeline for opening of new Carndonagh store as construction begins
A spokesperson for Lidl said: 'Lidl are delighted to confirm that we have commenced construction at our site in Carndonagh, Co. Donegal and look forward to delivering a new store in the community in early 2025.'
Lidl unveiled plans for a brand new, state-of-the-art store in 2021 and at that time, said the plans included a ‘substantial investment of €7 million in the locality and would create 35 new permanent jobs with the retailer, as well as supporting 100 more through the development phase’.
They added that the store, on the Station Road in the town, will form part of an adjoining development with McLaughlin’s Homevalue, who have traded in Carndonagh for over 60 years.
They said that although the proposed Lidl store would be located in Carndonagh, it will also cater to the wider Inishowen Peninsula.
