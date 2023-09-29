Lidl Derry hosting 'Warehouse Clearance Sale' this week
Lidl Derry are hosting a Warehouse Clearance Sale this week in their former premises on the Buncrana Road with up to 70% off selected items.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 29th Sep 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
Everything from waffle makers to lawnmowers are on sale at a reduced price with some items retailing for as little as 50p.
The sale began on Thursday September 28 and will continue until Sunday October 1, resuming again on Thursday October 5 until Sunday October 8.
Opening times are Thursday to Saturday 8am - 7pm and Sunday 1pm - 6pm.