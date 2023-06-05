The special Father’s Day campaign which will see six dads across Northern Ireland receive the opportunity to win an entire food shop as they take part in their very own ‘Daddy Dash’ around their local Lidl Northern Ireland store.

Families across County Derry are being asked to nominate their hero dad to be named Lidl Northern Ireland’s ‘Dad of the Year’ by highlighting on social media the ‘Lidl’ things that make their father so special.

The competition, which will launch on Lidl Northern Ireland’s Instagram page this Thursday, June 8, will then choose one winning dad per county to complete a ‘Daddy Dash’ where they will take home a complimentary shopping trolley filled with as many of their favourite things as they can gather within two minutes.

Lidl is running the competition for Father's Day/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit Lidl Northern Ireland on Instagram to nominate your hero dad.