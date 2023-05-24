Life After unveiling new bench in Derry to remember those lost to road traffic accidents

Life After was set up by Christopher Sherrard to provide support to families who have lost loved ones on the road. Christopher founded the charity after losing his own father in an accident to support others and campaign for better road safety. The charity planted a tree in St Columb’s Park House gardens a number of years ago to give grieving families a place to visit and think about their loved ones. People tie ribbons to to remember those who have lost lives on the road and this bench will now enable people to sit and think of their family members.

Christopher said: “The memorial tree in St Columb’s Park House is like our home for family gatherings. We usually have a fun day in September and a smaller event this time of year. We now have a memorial bench to put beside the tree so that when families are coming to tie ribbons to the tree and put flowers down, they’ll now have a bench where they can sit and ponder.

"St Columb’s Park House has been very generous over the past few years in letting us do these things. The bench dedication will start at 2pm with Fr Sean O Donnell and Reverend David McBeth officiating at it and the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane will be there as well as the families across Northern Ireland and Donegal. Life After has hubs right across the country but because this is a big event with the bench and a BBQ and bouncy castles after, we’ve got families coming from everywhere to attend. It’s going to be a fantastic day and it’s another monumental day as we go forward with Life After. At the moment, we’re currently supporting 215 families, which all started right here in this city.

Group pictured at the unveiling of a new memorial in St Columb’s Park last year, remembering all those who have lost loved ones on our roads. Included in the photograph are former Mayor Graham Warke, former Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson, Life After Charity founder Chair person Christopher Sherrard, Debbie Mullan, Life After trauma counsellor and Vice-Chairperson, local clergy, politicians and emergency services representatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 226

"I encourage any families in Derry or Donegal who might not have heard about us to get in touch on Facebook or to call round on the day, we’ve got plenty of food.”

The event takes place on Saturday, May 27 at 2pm. For more information on Life After visit www.facebook.com/LifeAfterrtc

