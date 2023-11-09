Life After has urged pople to come along to its Road Safety Educational Day in Guildhall Square from 11am to 2pm next Saturday, November 18.

Life After, a local charity which campaigns on road safety and works with families bereaved in road tragedies, has invited a number of groups to help them spread awareness during Road Safety Saturday.

There will be two separate car crash cut out simulations by the emergency services at the event.

Life After founder Christopher Sherrard added: “Sandy Arthur Training Services will have an articulated lorry and media trailer on display for members of the public to ask questions about and sit in the cab.

2022: Group pictured at the unveiling of a memorial in St Columb’s Park on Saturday afternoon last, remembering all those who have lost loved ones on our roads. Included in the photograph were then Mayor Graham Warke and then Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson, Life After Charity founder and chairperson Christopher Sherrard, Debbie Mullan, Life After trauma counsellor and Vice-Chairperson, local clergy, politicians and emergency services representatives. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 226

“Journey's NI will be running cycling instructions for adults and kids, plus there will be two bike mechanics on hand to MOT bicycles.”

A number of other activities are also being organised.