Life After urges people to come along to Road Safety Saturday at Guildhall Square
Life After, a local charity which campaigns on road safety and works with families bereaved in road tragedies, has invited a number of groups to help them spread awareness during Road Safety Saturday.
There will be two separate car crash cut out simulations by the emergency services at the event.
Life After founder Christopher Sherrard added: “Sandy Arthur Training Services will have an articulated lorry and media trailer on display for members of the public to ask questions about and sit in the cab.
“Journey's NI will be running cycling instructions for adults and kids, plus there will be two bike mechanics on hand to MOT bicycles.”
A number of other activities are also being organised.
Urging people to come along, Mr Sherrard said: “We have a higher rate of fatalities and serious collisions this year, and this event is vital for trying to save lives.”