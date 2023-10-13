Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding award to the Derry charity for 2023-24 was brought before the Council’s Health and Community Committee for approval at their monthly meeting on Friday.

The committee was also asked to sign off on quarter 3 and 4 expenditure relating to the Community Support Fund for the financial year 2023-24.

Barry O’Hagan, Council’s Head of Health and Community, said members would be aware that previously they were unable to offer the full funding because the Council had not received letters of offer from the Department for Communities and the Community Support Fund. However, he said those letters have now arrived.

2023 Derry Journal People of the Year 999 Local Hero Award winners Foyle Search and Rescue, representatives receive the trophy from the Derry Journal’s Andrena O’Prey. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 50

Sinn Féin Colr. Aisling Hutton said this was a “good news story” as she praised Foyle and Rescue’s staff and volunteers and proposed the funding allocation.

"The work they do here in the community is vital in keeping people alive and getting people into the services they need,” Colr. Hutton said, adding:

"I have witnessed the work that they do first hand over the last couple of months. We have been involved in the Celebration of Life with Danny Quigley and Foyle Search and Rescue in the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum. So getting to be in the centre, being on the boats and just seeing the day to day running and seeing how they really, really need as much funding as they can. So It is great that Council can support them in this way and help them to keep up the great work they are doing, saving lives.”

Seconding the proposal, SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid concurred: “Just as Colr. Hutton has said, we are in desperate need of this. Unfortunately mental health is just getting worse and worse in the town, and there is more and more suicidality. I wish we didn’t need it but we do and the service it prvides is massively important for our city and district.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton.

Committee Chairman, SDLP Colr. Brian Tierney said it was “fantastic we are able to support Foyle Search and Rescue and long may it continue whilst their services are needed.”

He also welcomed Derry Eurovision winner Dana’s sterling effort in securing £10,000 for the charity via The Chase TV gameshow.