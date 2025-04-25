Lilian Seenoi Barr and Niamh Kennedy receive honorary doctorates from Worcester State University in Massachusetts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr and Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Colr. Niamh Kennedy have been awarded Honorary Doctoral degrees from the Worcester State University in Massachusetts.

The honorary degrees were awarded in recognition of their outstanding contributions to civic leadership, community engagement, and cross-border collaboration as part of The North West Tertiary Education Cluster (NWTEC).

Mayor Seenoi Barr said it was a huge honour and privilege to be recognised by the university.

She said: “The conferral of the honorary degrees underscores the strong and growing connections between Worcester State University and the regions of Derry and Strabane and County Donegal.

"It also highlights the importance of international cooperation and the positive impact of dedicated civic leadership. I am proud that my commitment to fostering growth, promoting community cohesion and championing social justice, equality and human rights has been instrumental in building bridges across communities.

"Worcester State University is a vibrant, student-centred public university committed to academic excellence, community engagement, and preparing students for success in a diverse and global society and it is a fantastic honour for me to receive an honorary degree from this education centre of excellence.”

Cathaoirleach Kennedy said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Worcester State University. The honorary degree reflects not only my own personal commitment but also the collective efforts of our region in building stronger, more cohesive cross-border partnerships.

"This honour highlights the ongoing importance of collaboration between the NWTEC and the wider community. Together, we are fostering a more inclusive and prosperous future for our region.

"Worcester State University’s dedication to academic excellence and community engagement aligns closely with our values, and it’s a privilege to be acknowledged by such an esteemed institution.”

President of Worchester State University, Barry M. Maloneys said: “We are deeply honoured to recognise Mayor Barr and Cathaoirleach Kennedy with honorary degrees – Doctorates of Humane Letters, honoris causa, - and formally acknowledge their dedication to public service and their commitment to fostering positive relationships across borders align perfectly with the values of Worcester State University.

"Their work serves as an inspiration to our students and the wider community. Our university has a very longstanding and positive working relationship with ATU, Ulster University and the wider education cluster and the honorary degrees awarded today further cement our commitment to fostering that connection.”

The special ceremony took at Worcester State University and was led by the University President Barry M. Maloney. Members of the university community, local dignitaries, and invited guests were in attendance at the event which was part of the college’s annual academic achievement celebrations.

During their visit to Boston, the two Mayors also attended a reception hosted by the University where they had the opportunity to engage with students.

NWTEC a strategic alliance comprising the four publicly funded tertiary education providers in the North West City Region – the Atlantic Technological University (ATU), Ulster University (UU), North West Regional College (NWRC) and Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).