Lilliput Theatre Company pictured with members of the group at the Playhouse Artillery Street. DER1916GS039

Clare-Ellen Duddy, Senior Day Care Worker is inviting the public to come along to their Christmas Craft Fayre on Saturday 19 November.

Clare said: “Lilliput is a day opportunities facility run by the Western Trust which offer daily day time activities for adults with Learning Disabilities. Our main focus would be drama but the group love any type of performing whether it be through short video sketches, music videos or singing. We are hosting our Christmas Fayre to help raise funds for future collaborative projects for our clients.

“There will be a wide variety of stalls offering an abundance of choice for that special Christmas gift for your family and friends. There will be a live radio broadcast programme by Drive 105 from 11am-1pm.