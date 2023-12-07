Lilliput Theatre Company put on variety showcase at Derry's Playhouse
As part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, members of Lilliput Theatre Company have performed a variety showcase at The Playhouse Theatre in Derry.
Their performances include a specially adapted version of Macbeth and commissioned pieces of theatre that explore disability rights.
International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being marked this week with a number of activities across the Council area hosted by cultural venues and disability led organisations including the Forum, Tuned In, Destined, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and RNIB.
For more information, visit www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/inclusion/international-day-of-persons-with-disabilities-(idpwd)