A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with kicking his pregnant partner in the stomach and kicking a dog.

Jordan Kavanagh (27) of Rathbrady Road in Limavady appeared charged with a number of offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

He was charged with assaulting a female on December 13 occasioning her actual bodily harm, assault on the same woman, criminal damage to a car, threats to kill and threats to damage property, and causing unnecessary suffering to the dog.

The court heard that police received a report from the alleged victim's mother that her daughter had been assaulted by her partner.

The woman had told Kavanagh that she was pregnant and she alleged he had dragged her to the ground and kicked her in the stomach.

He was alleged to have said he would 'kill the baby before he would let her have it'.

The woman claimed that Kavanagh then kicked the dog so hard it vomited.

The mother tried to take her daughter to hospital but Kavanagh was alleged to have jumped into the car and refused to leave.

The woman said that he had grabbed her by the throat and allegedly threatened if she told police he would 'burn her family out'.

After leaving the alleged victim in the hospital, Kavanagh was left at his sister's house and it was reported that he allegedly damaged the mirror of a car.

When arrested Kavanagh was said to have been 'aggressive' and kicked out at two officers, the court was told.

At interview the defendant admitted the woman went to the hospital but would not say why.

The court heard that Kavanagh was on bail in connection with other offences against the same injured party at the time of the alleged offences.

The officer said police believed he would return to the domestic setting if released on bail.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that the case against his client would probably go to the Crown Court and there would be a delay in the case being heard.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he had 'no intention' of granting this man bail.

He said these were a list of 'heinous offences' that were said to have occurred while he was on bail in connection with offences involving the same woman.

The judge said that he was accused of kicking a pregnant woman and added he could not think of 'anything more disgusting'.