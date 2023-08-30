Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Mayoress Ruth Callaghan pictured with Rita Ody on her 100th birthday

Rita received a civic gift from Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan to mark the milestone occasion.

When asked the secret to a long life, Rita claimed it was down to “plenty of hard work, walking and talking”.

Extending his best wishes, the Mayor said: “Rita’s a remarkable woman and I was delighted to be able to share in her special day.

“Being invited to take part in momentous events like this is one of the many privileges of my role."