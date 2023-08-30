Limavady woman celebrates 100th birthday with card from the King
Limavady woman Rita Ody was joined by the Mayor and Mayoress of Causeway Coast and Glens on Monday as she celebrated her 100th birthday.
Rita received a civic gift from Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan to mark the milestone occasion.
When asked the secret to a long life, Rita claimed it was down to “plenty of hard work, walking and talking”.
Extending his best wishes, the Mayor said: “Rita’s a remarkable woman and I was delighted to be able to share in her special day.
“Being invited to take part in momentous events like this is one of the many privileges of my role."