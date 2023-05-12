Limavady woman taking part in Derry Foyle Hospice to spread awareness of Bowel Cancer

After suffering with severe stomach pain, the mother of three took a trip to the doctors where she received the life-changing news. Being a fit and healthy 43-year-old woman, it was not the news that Tilly expected, having been a keen member of CrossFit Limavady which is run by her husband Michael.“I didn’t have typical symptoms, I just had a pain in my stomach which gradually got worse so when I was told I had cancer it all spiralled from there,” she explained. “I just put it down to my diet at the time and I had been training a lot so my energy levels were good.

"You always hear of other people having cancer but you never really think about until it happens to you.”Fortunately, following successful treatment, Tilly received the all clear and decided to take it upon herself to get involved in the Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run this year.

On June 11, Tilly will be joining hundreds of local women stepping up to help their local Hospice and make a difference. However, this is not the first time the Limavady woman has taken part in the annual event.

Tilly Walsh is taking part in the Foyle Hospice Walk/Run.

Back in 2017, Tilly stepped out with other local ladies and has decided it is a fitting time to take part again following her cancer journey.

“I had to get a stoma but now I am waiting to have it reversed,” explained Tilly. “It is holding me back a little from my training to be honest but I am determined to keep going and I am actually competing in a Couch to 5k at the minute.”According to Tilly, her cancer diagnosis not only affected her own life, but took its toil on her own family.

“It has been difficult for everyone else too but they have adapted quite well,” she said. “Once it happens to you, it just affects the whole family.”

Tilly admits she is looking forward to giving back to a charity which supports those with cancer and other illnesses and is truly grateful at being given a second chance at life.

Tilly Walsh will be taking part in the Foyle Hospice Walk/Run to raise awareness of Bowel Cancer

“I am really looking forward to taking part in the Foyle Hospice Female Walk/Run with my friends and a few Crossfit members who have signed up with me.

“The goal is to reach the finish line and spread awareness of such a great cause. You never know when you may need to avail of their services. I am just so grateful I was given another chance to fight back.”For more information on Foyle Hospice, its services and support or to share a fundraising idea call 028 71 359 888.