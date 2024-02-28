Lisa McGee has won 28th Christopher Ewart-Biggs Literary Prize for Derry Girls
and live on Freeview channel 276
The award was announced on February 27, 2024 at a reception in the Irish Embassy, London, where the prize was presented by the actor Adrian Dunbar.
Speaking for the Judges, Professor Roy Foster said: “This year’s short-list highlighted various analyses of Northern Ireland’s recent past, from different genres: historical research, personal testament, literary analysis, fiction and drama.
"Each of these powerful works defined, in unexpected ways, the journey towards the Agreement reached just over a quarter of a century ago – reminding us not only of its considerable achievement, but the fragility of the structures on which it was based.
“In the end the Judges decided that ‘Derry Girls’ approached the underlying questions of prejudice, antagonism, cultural division and violence with unique humour, empathy and verve, illuminating the decision to endorse the Good Friday Agreement, and linking it to a generation coming of age at a moment of hope.
"This powerfully endorsed key objectives of the Prize, namely to promote and encourage peace and reconciliation in Ireland, and a greater understanding between the peoples of Britain and Ireland.”
Other shortlisted entries for the prize were: Huw Bennett Uncivil War: the British Army and the Troubles, 1966-1975 (Cambridge University Press); Michael Magee, Close to Home (Hamish Hamilton); Owen McCafferty, Agreement (Faber); Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, 5-part BBC2 TV series; and Marilynn Richtarik, Getting to Good Friday: Literature and the Peace Process in Northern Ireland (Oxford University Press).