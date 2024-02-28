Lisa McGee has won 28th Christopher Ewart-Biggs Literary Prize for Derry Girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The award was announced on February 27, 2024 at a reception in the Irish Embassy, London, where the prize was presented by the actor Adrian Dunbar.

Speaking for the Judges, Professor Roy Foster said: “This year’s short-list highlighted various analyses of Northern Ireland’s recent past, from different genres: historical research, personal testament, literary analysis, fiction and drama.

"Each of these powerful works defined, in unexpected ways, the journey towards the Agreement reached just over a quarter of a century ago – reminding us not only of its considerable achievement, but the fragility of the structures on which it was based.

Lisa McGee.

“In the end the Judges decided that ‘Derry Girls’ approached the underlying questions of prejudice, antagonism, cultural division and violence with unique humour, empathy and verve, illuminating the decision to endorse the Good Friday Agreement, and linking it to a generation coming of age at a moment of hope.

"This powerfully endorsed key objectives of the Prize, namely to promote and encourage peace and reconciliation in Ireland, and a greater understanding between the peoples of Britain and Ireland.”