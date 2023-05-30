The Derry Girl commends work done by Friends of Long Tower to support the school staff and principal Joyce Logue and for all the work they have done to fundraise for the school in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

Friends of Long Tower is run by parents who have pupils in the school who say they are ‘fed up’ by cuts to the school budget and started fundraising for school facilities.

In the video, Lisa McGee introduced herself as the creator of Derry Girls, adding: “But more importantly, I am a proud past pupil of Long Tower Primary School. I am delighted to see the work that Friends of Long Tower have been doing this year to support its wonderful principal Joyce Logue, her amazing staff, her pupils and their families. Everything form organising free toy exchanges at Christmas, free Easter Bunny visits and egg hunts, free coffee mornings to bring families together with top experts to learn about organisations and resources available locally.

Creator and writer Lisa McGee at the world premiere screening of Derry Girls season 3 in the Omniplex Cinema. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2214GS – 019

"I appreciate how difficult it can be to fundraise in working class areas like the one I grew up in so thank you for having the children’s backs and for remarkably raising enough money for the first ever sensory room and new play park equipment this year during both a cost of living crisis and a time of unprecedented and shameful cuts in our schools. You’re doing vital, vital work and I really hope people and business leaders get behind you guys.

"Finally, although there’s much more to be done, now is a time to celebrate what working together can and has achieved and I hope everyone has a wonderful time at the Friends of Long Tower Fun Day on the 9th of June.”

The fun day is free for pupils of Long Tower Primary School and their parents to thank them for all their hard work throughout the year. For more information on the work done by the Friends of Long Tower, visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091554117765.