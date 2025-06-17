List of the winners at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025

A total of 15 awards were allocated at the Derry Journal Bet McLean People of the Year Awards 2025 ceremony at the Everglades Hotel on June 12. The winners in each category were as follows:

Dana Rosemary Scallon, Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Sister Clare Crockett, Ambassador Award, sponsored by the Derry Journal.

Seanain McCallion, Inspirational Young Person of the Year sponsored by City of Derry Airport.

Derry Journal / BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2025. Mayor Ruairi McHugh, Brendan McDaid, editor of the Derry Journal and host Micky Doherty pictured with Award Winners and sponsors at the Everglades Hotel. Photo: George Sweeney

Maeve Bullock, Carer of the Year sponsored by Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link.

Conor McGinty, Arts/Culture Icon Award sponsored by Alchemy Technology Services.

Madeline McCallion, St Mary's College, Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University.

Martin Ward, Outstanding Bravery Award sponsored by AE Global.

Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore, Business Person of the Year sponsored by Calor.

Mickey Finns Karate Academy, Sports Person of the Year sponsored by Bet McLean.

Damien McDermott, Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Bet McLean.

Northlands Volunteer Team, Volunteer of the Year.

Inner City Assistance Team, Community Champion Award.

Monica McGuigan, Charity Person of the Year.

Sarah Jane Scully, Global Hope Pageants, Fundraiser of the Year.

Cathal Doherty, Spirit of Inishowen Award.

There was a special performance on the night from The Grove Theatre’s talented cast of ‘Annie’, which is running at the Millennium Forum this week.

