List of the winners at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025
Dana Rosemary Scallon, Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council.
Sister Clare Crockett, Ambassador Award, sponsored by the Derry Journal.
Seanain McCallion, Inspirational Young Person of the Year sponsored by City of Derry Airport.
Maeve Bullock, Carer of the Year sponsored by Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link.
Conor McGinty, Arts/Culture Icon Award sponsored by Alchemy Technology Services.
Madeline McCallion, St Mary's College, Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University.
Martin Ward, Outstanding Bravery Award sponsored by AE Global.
Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore, Business Person of the Year sponsored by Calor.
Mickey Finns Karate Academy, Sports Person of the Year sponsored by Bet McLean.
Damien McDermott, Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Bet McLean.
Northlands Volunteer Team, Volunteer of the Year.
Inner City Assistance Team, Community Champion Award.
Monica McGuigan, Charity Person of the Year.
Sarah Jane Scully, Global Hope Pageants, Fundraiser of the Year.
Cathal Doherty, Spirit of Inishowen Award.
There was a special performance on the night from The Grove Theatre’s talented cast of ‘Annie’, which is running at the Millennium Forum this week.
If any business, company or organisation would like to get involved as a sponsor for the 2026 awards, please contact either Louise Strain or Jacqui Diamond.
Jacqui can be contacted at 07803506116 or email [email protected]
Louise can be contacted at 07803506117 or email [email protected]