Little Ollie (5) to be laid to rest today

Little Ollie Simmons-Watt.

Ollie Simmons-Watt passed away on Friday following the tragic accident, which occurred on Thursday in Limavady.The five-year-old will be laid to rest this afternoon following a funeral service at Christ Church Limavady at 1pm.

The accident happened at around 3.40pm on Thursday in Limavady’s Irwin Avenue area.

PSNI Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries."

Roe Valley Residents Association (RVRA) posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of one of our young members.

"Ollie's smile was infectious and he was full of character. He kept everyone entertained at any activity he participated in, and he will be dearly missed by his friends, management, staff and volunteers at RVRA."