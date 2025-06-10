Little-Pengelly says ensuring Ebrington is ‘welcoming to all parts of the community’ at centre of talks about transfer to Derry council
The Deputy First Minister said talks about the long-awaited transfer of the site were at an advanced stage when she was asked about the former military barracks by Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson.
"You will be aware that the site was due to transfer a number of years ago. That did not happen for a range of understandable reasons; some of it was down to general delay.
"Talks are under way with the council. The council will want some support and guarantees about the site being able to continue to thrive and to be a place that attracts everyone,” she said.
Mrs. Little-Pengelly referred to Ebrington as a ‘reconciliation site’.
"It is important that, in that transfer process. we make clear that it is a reconciliation site that is about bringing people together and that it needs to be welcoming to all parts of the community.
"That is at the centre of the discussions with the council, which are at an advanced stage,” she stated.
The Deputy First Minister told MLAs The Executive Office has invested £37m in the landmark site which is now ‘almost fully occupied and thriving’.
"Ebrington Plaza is leased to Heron Property Limited. In recent months, both Alchemy Technology Services and Ernst & Young have opened new offices at Ebrington Plaza, bringing a combined total of around 250 new jobs to the area.
"The First Minister and I were delighted to attend the official opening of both offices, and it really was a good-news day for the north-west. Although TEO has no role in securing underletting for Ebrington Plaza, we have invested £37 million in the transformation and regeneration of the entire Ebrington site.
"We are delighted that it is now almost fully occupied and thriving. The Department continues to work with tenants and stakeholders to showcase Ebrington, and to ensure that it plays its part by creating opportunities and attracting investment to help create a dynamic business hub,” she stated.
