Live entertainment indoors will require valid license, Derry & Strabane Council venues told

It is expected that from Monday, July 26, premises indoor entertainment will be reintroduced for the first time in 2021.

Paul Rafferty, Principal Environmental Health Officer within the Licensing Section of the Council reminded businesses within the Derry City and Strabane District Council that they will require a current entertainments licence in order to provide regulated musical entertainments.

The current situation is that the NI government has provided an indicative date of July 26 for the return of audiences to theatres and live music, without restriction to volume, in indoor venues; however, this indicative date will be reviewed when the Executive meets on Thursday, July 22 and some restrictions, including the prohibition on dancing, are expected to remain in place.

Paul Rafferty commented: “The purpose of the entertainments licensing scheme is to protect public safety and to prevent noise from entertainment premises causing unreasonable disturbance to persons in the neighbourhood. Any businesses that are uncertain whether their premises requires an entertainments licence are invited to contact the Council’s licensing team for advice on 028 71 253 253.”