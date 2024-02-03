LIVE UPDATES: Michelle O'Neill is now officially First Minister; Emma Little-Pengelly is Deputy First Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michelle O’Neill was nominated by party colleague West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly, who spoke of the sense of history as “for the first time an Irish Republican takes up the role of First Minister.”

Accepting the nomination, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: "Is mór an onóir dom seasamh anseo mar priomhaire. Today opens the door to the future – a shared future. I am honoured to stand here as First Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We mark a moment of equality and progress; a new opportunity to work and grow together, confident that wherever we come from, whatever our aspirations, we can and must build our future together.

“I am delighted to see every MLA back in this chamber. I welcome the fact that the DUP has decided to re-enter the democratic institutions and that the outcome of the Assembly election is now being respected. I look forward to a plenary meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council shortly.

“The power-sharing coalition formed by the parties here today must now dedicate itself to delivering an ambitious Agenda for Change. I wish incoming ministers well and pledge to work and collaborate with each of you.

“The public are relying on each of us to act in their best interests and to serve our whole community in good faith. We must make power sharing work because collectively, we are charged with leading and delivering for all our people, for every community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In common cause we must make life better for workers, families, communities. To create hope and opportunity.

Left: Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, right: First Minister Michelle O'Neill pictured on Saturday. (Photos by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

She urged the Assembly to work for the whole community in good faith and with common cause, and to be “respectful of each other”.

“The days of second class citizenship are long gone and today confirms they will never come back,” she said.

"This is an Assembly for all, Catholic, Protestant and dissenter. The public rightly demand that we work together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said regional balance, and investment in Derry and the North West “are essential” as she laid out her vision for the future here.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill is First Minister. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“For the very first time a Nationalist takes up the post of First Minister. That such a day would come was unimaginable to my parents and grandparents generation. But that day has now come…. Yesterday has gone, today is a new day.”

Michelle O’Neill said she was a Republican and respected the differing allegiances and cultural identity of all as she urged everyone to walk into the futuree together “in harmony and friendship”.

Shortly after the 1pm plenary session of the reconvened NI Assembly opened the DUP’s Edwin Poots was nominated as Speaker, while the SDLP has nominated Patsy McGlone, the UUP has nominated Steve Aiken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within an hour of the meeting starting, Edwin Poots was elected and formally declared as the new Speaker of the NI Assembly. Accepting the role, Mr Poots said he looked forward to working with everyone in the Assembly.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

He said he was “absolutely delighted” the Assembly was up and running “because there is so much to do out there for the public”.

The former Agriculture Minister also said he hoped the Assembly would never again be stalled.

Deputy Speaker nominations included the Alliance Party’s John Blair, UUP’s Steve Aiken and Sinn Fein’s Carál Ní Chuilín, with all three receiving cross-community support and deemed formally installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Poots was among those who paid tributes to former Speaker and retiring MLA, Alex Maskey. Mr Maskey has represented SInn Féin for 26 years and has been Speaker for four years. SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said Mr Maskey has been “on the longest farewell tour since Springsteen”, but can now at last retire, as he and others paid tribute to the respectful way he worked cross-community and cross-party.

TUV Leader Jim Allister accused the DUP of a “climb-down of monumental proportions” and said not one word of the NI Protocol had changed.

"To now roll over and become Protocol implementers is beyond comprehension,” he said, claiming there were many in the DUP who were deeply unhappy with the situation.

Former Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister Edwin Poots has been nominated as speaker (Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press).

DUP MLA Paul Givan accused Mr Allister of achieving nothing and contributing nothing towards the restoration of the Assembly, and claimed he was a “dead end Unionist”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the DUP should be “embarrassed” and claimed that party put their own interest before public sector workers’ pay and working class communities “and you have been found out”.

Michelle O’Neill has been First Minister designate but the Mid-Ulster representative has been unable to take up the role due to the DUP boycott of the institutions. In a message issued on social media as the meeting got under way Michelle O’Neill said: “This is a day of historic change.

I am determined to deliver for everyone as a First Minister for all.”

The DUP walked away from the power-sharing government institutions two years ago in February 2022, citing concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements and divergence from Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three months later in a historic election in May 2022, Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party in the north, winning 27 seats and paving the way for a nationalist leader to take up the top role at the helm of a Northern Ireland government for the first time since Partition a century ago.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson announced this week that his party was ready to re-enter the Executive following a new deal between the UK government and the DUP which will see more alignment with the UK internal market. As the second largest party in the north, the DUP is expected to nominate a deputy First Minister.

The speaker and deputy speaker roles are expected be nominated when the Assembly reconvenes today at Stormont at 1pm, before the First and Deputy First Ministers are nominated and installed.

This will be followed by parties being allocated and selecting Ministerial portfolios, and it is understood Ministers will be appointed to lead the various departments under the d’Hont system from among Sinn Féin, the DUP and the UUP, and possibly also the Alliance Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SDLP will not have any Ministers in the new government and will become the official opposition.

There are nine Northern Ireland government departments and one of these, the Executive Office, will be led by the First and Deputy First Ministers.

The others are the Department for Communities; Department for Infrastructure; Department for the Economy; Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs; Department of Education; Department of Finance; Department of Health and the Department of Justice. The Justice Minister portfolio is the only one which is decided by a cross-community vote.