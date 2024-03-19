Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coreen and the rest of her family have been hard at work focusing all of their efforts on a ‘Fun For All’ Buncrana campaign, with the inclusive extension of the Festival Playpark ‘fast becoming a reality’, with the refurbishment works currently out to tender on behalf of Donegal County Council until 21 March.

The target, which was initially €20,000 was intended to be used for an ability swing, a bird’s nest swing and an accessible picnic bench.

An artist's impression of Buncrana playpark which was at the centre of a highly successful 'Fun For All Buncrana' campaign by the Friel family last year and saw huge community support.

However, when the target almost doubled in size, Coreen reveals the delighted Friel family now have even bigger plans which includes the installation of new playground equipment and street furniture.

Coreen told the ‘Journal’: “My aim was to go hard with the fundraising and get the job done quickly and so various events were held last summer.”

Coreen praised the support of local schools, including Scoil Iosagain and St Oran’s Nursery School as well as Little Twigs and Forest Friends Playschool who held bake sales. Meanwhile, local Little Acorns held a PJ Day.

Coreen adds: “Our family, the Friels, also walked the 45kms from Malin Head to Buncrana on a very wet July Saturday morning.

Part of the plan for project, with the grey area representing the existing playground and basketball court. The pink part is the new area, and new pieces will be added to the existing site also.

“We also had a mega raffle with €7000 worth of prizes kindly donated by local businesses and we had a coffee morning in O’Flahertys Bar, Buncrana, where the draw took place. We also held an 80s night in the Laurentic Bar.

“Overall, with the generosity and support of our local community we raised a staggering €38,000, a figure we never envisaged reaching.

“We are in the fortunate position now to purchase extra play and sensory equipment for the playpark.

“We are now adding two accessible picnic benches and a large corner seat along with a further 12 pieces of play equipment, PECS communication boards and a Lamh board (sign language).”

Coreen adds: “The extra pieces were chosen with occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and engagement in mind, as well as providing sensory experiences for children and of course, fun, and lots of it!

“I want to give our supporters a big shout out, especially the people of Buncrana. We are living in a cost of living crisis and yet our community got behind us with this project and supported us any way they could, from attending events, running events and even providing raffle prizes, sponsorship and buying tickets.

Coreen praised the local community in Buncrana for rallying together.

She said: “It is a perfect example of when a community comes together and works for the same goal, we can achieve great things.

“Having this inclusive play park will help eliminate physical and socials barriers. It will enhance the lives of our children, their families and carers and I am very proud.

“I would also like to thank John Deeney Engineer at Donegal Council for his constant support and expertise with this project.

“We would also love to thanks ICARE Buncrana for their wisdom and guidance, and finally an anonymous donor, who donated an extremely generous donation.

“We as a family cannot thank you enough.”