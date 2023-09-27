Loganair Global Connections from City of Derry Launched with Northwest Business Leaders

Jonathan Hinkles, Chief Executive of Loganair

There are now 119 destinations across 56 countries from City of Derry Airport via London Heathrow. The business leaders discussed what this connectivity will yield for the local economy and tourism sectors.

Keynote speaker, Jonathan Hinkles, Chief Executive of Loganair, said: “It’s a pleasure to be here celebrating the connectivity that our partnerships offer our customers on the north coast of Ireland. As the UK’s largest regional airline, enhancing connectivity is one of our top priorities and it’s so important for the communities that we serve. Not only does the Heathrow route offer customers faster access to the heart of London and our vast range of partnerships with worldwide airlines at Heathrow, but it also creates new tourism opportunities to City of Derry and the wider region.”

To help celebrate the event, Loganair launched a £59.99 sale on routes between City of Derry and London Heathrow. The sale runs 26th September – 1st October for travel from 1st November onwards, subject to availability. No discount code is needed to access the rate.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “It was fantastic to bring the local business community together today to discuss the benefits the take-off of the new City of Derry – London Heathrow service will bring to us all. This is a significant milestone not only for the Airport, but the entire Northwest region. Gaining international hub access is a substantial step in the economic and strategic growth of the region and our vision for the future of the Airport.

“In terms of outbound travel, London Heathrow truly opens a ‘Gateway to the World’, as corporate travellers can now book through ticket connections to and from City of Derry Airport via London Heathrow to 119 destinations across 56 countries. Destinations across Europe, Middle East, North and South America, Africa, Asia and Australasia are available with Loganair’s international airline partners, all from the convenience of your local Airport.

“We look forward to welcoming the world to the Northwest and connecting both business and leisure travellers across the globe.”

Selina Horshi, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, added: “City of Derry Airport is such an important component in our economic engine in the North West and provides a crucial link for businesses operating here, to the rest of the world. One of the most important assessments a company will make when it is establishing its presence in any region, is that of connectivity. Similarly, any business that needs to grow must be able to demonstrate that is well connected to both domestic and global markets.”

“The new City of Derry - London Heathrow service immediately enhances our attractiveness as a region and means that businesses already operating here have much better access to their customers and new markets. It also means that more visitors can come direct to the North West and enjoy all of the wonderful things we have in terms of our tourism and hospitality offering. Our members are not short on energy and ambition and the international hub access we now enjoy via City of Derry Airport will greatly help our members fulfil those ambitions and deliver economic growth to our region.”