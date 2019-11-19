Loganair to suspend Manchester route

Flights from City of Derry Airport to Manchester are to be suspended for a number of months in the new year.

Loganair, which operates the flight, has decided to ‘take a break’ on the route between January 5 and May 21.

The eagerly anticipated route was launched in May this year. There had previously been a flight between CoDA and Manchester which ended in 2011.

The new service was heralded as a milestone in helping ensure CoDA’s viability into the future.

Loganair were awarded the contract for the Public Service Obligation Derry to London route, in the wake of route operator flybmi going into Administration.

Loganair also operates a Glasgow service from Derry.

Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: “Our forecasts indicate that bookings will be low over the post-New Year period, so we’ve taken the decision to take a break on the route from January 5 until May 21.”

The company will run some flights between CoDA and Manchester at Easter.

Ms Ryan said: “We apologise for inconvenience to anyone who has already booked travel during this seasonal stop in the service.

“Customers who are affected are now being contacted and offered a full refund or a transfer to an alternative service to Manchester from either Belfast International or Belfast City.”

A spokesperson from City of Derry Airport confirmed that Loganair have made changes to their operational schedule for Winter 2019, effective from October 27, 2019.

The spokesperson said: “These changes have resulted in reduced capacity on the Manchester service over the winter period. Additional Manchester services will then be added in Summer 2020 – commencing on April 5.

“City of Derry Airport would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”