Long Tower Novena begins this weekend in Derry for 'Year of Vocations to Diocesan Priesthood'
The annual Long Tower Novena, which is held for the nine Sundays before Christmas, begins this Sunday, October 22 at 6pm.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
The theme for this year’s Novena is the 'Year of Vocations to Diocesan Priesthood' and some of the guest speakers include; Bishop Cullinan, chair of the Irish Bishops' Council for year of vocations; Aoife O'Neill, youth coordinator at Carmelite Retreat Centre Termonbacca; Dana Rosemary Scallon; Martina Purdy, former BBC correspondent; and Fr John Joe Duffy, Parish Priest in Creeslough.