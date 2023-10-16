Long Tower Novena begins this weekend in Derry for 'Year of Vocations to Diocesan Priesthood'

The theme for this year’s Novena is the 'Year of Vocations to Diocesan Priesthood' and some of the guest speakers include; Bishop Cullinan, chair of the Irish Bishops' Council for year of vocations; Aoife O'Neill, youth coordinator at Carmelite Retreat Centre Termonbacca; Dana Rosemary Scallon; Martina Purdy, former BBC correspondent; and Fr John Joe Duffy, Parish Priest in Creeslough.