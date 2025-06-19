Lord Lieutenant Ian Crowe bowled over by Stage Beyond

Stage Beyond artistic director Dee Conaghan was recently awarded an OBE ‘for services to Theatre and to Education for Adults with Learning Disabilities’.

The Derry woman was among seven recipients of an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours List 2025. She was presented with the insignia by Britain’s Prince William during an investiture at Windsor Castle last month.

During a follow-up visit to share in the celebrations with Stage Beyond who are based at the Millennium Forum, Mr. Crowe congratulated Ms. Conaghan and paid tribute to the high-quality participant-led theatre company which was founded in 2002.

The Lord Lieutenant – who is the King’s personal representative in the city – commented that the time he spent with Stage Beyond and short performance was ‘incredibly humbling’, adding: “The talent and acting on show was so good and very funny. I thoroughly enjoyed meeting and talking to the performers and look forward to attending their next public performance. A huge thank you for the invite.”

Ms. Conaghan added: “We had a wonderful morning with the Lord Lieutenant and delighted he found the time to meet us all. He was of course bowled over with the talent on display.

"We are all looking forward to welcoming him to our next show.”

Commenting on the announcement of her OBE earlier in the year, she said she was ‘happy to accept the award as a reflection of the profound impact and joy that drama can bring to people’s lives’.

Lord Lieutenant Ian Crowe takes a selfie with Stage Beyond Theatre Company member Marie Anderson during his recent visit.

Lord Lieutenant Ian Crowe pictured with members of Stage Beyond Theatre Company during a visit to celebrate artistic director Dee Conaghan (centre) being awarded an OBE.

Lord Lieutenant Ian Crowe pictured with Stage Beyond and company members Frank Nelis (in frame) Darren Bond and Bernadette Foley