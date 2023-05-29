Lotto delight in Moville as player wins €250,000
The National Lottery is urging all players in Donegalto check their tickets to see if they have scooped the incredible quarter of a million prize.
The winning numbers Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 06, 10, 19, 20, 26 and the Bonus was 41. The ticket was a Quick Pick.
Owner of the winning store, Gerry Doherty was in a celebratory mood when he got word of his store’s big win.
“Genuinely, we are all delighted up here knowing that one of our customers has won this prize. The store and the whole town has been buzzing this weekend with the incredible weather and we’re absolutely made up that this customer is now a quarter of a million euro richer. I am lucky to have such an amazing group of staff in the store so I’ll be putting my own lottery bonus payment towards a nice staff party and we too can celebrate our customers good fortune,” he said.
There was no winner of the massive Lotto jackpot which was worth an incredible €9,753,814. Wednesday’s (31st May) jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €10 million.
With over 113,000 winners in Saturday’s Lotto and Lotto Plus draws, the National Lottery is urging players nationwide to check their tickets very carefully.The Moville ticketholder is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket and to keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email mailto:claims[email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.