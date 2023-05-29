The National Lottery is urging all players in Donegalto check their tickets to see if they have scooped the incredible quarter of a million prize.

The winning numbers Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 06, 10, 19, 20, 26 and the Bonus was 41. The ticket was a Quick Pick.

Owner of the winning store, Gerry Doherty was in a celebratory mood when he got word of his store’s big win.

The lucky winner bought their ticket in Moville.

“Genuinely, we are all delighted up here knowing that one of our customers has won this prize. The store and the whole town has been buzzing this weekend with the incredible weather and we’re absolutely made up that this customer is now a quarter of a million euro richer. I am lucky to have such an amazing group of staff in the store so I’ll be putting my own lottery bonus payment towards a nice staff party and we too can celebrate our customers good fortune,” he said.

There was no winner of the massive Lotto jackpot which was worth an incredible €9,753,814. Wednesday’s (31st May) jackpot is now set to roll to an estimated €10 million.

