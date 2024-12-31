Lough Swilly RNLI Coxwain retires after 36 years of dedicated service
The crew of the station has paid tribute to the popular Coxwain and, in a post on social media, told how he will be missed at the station.
“Throughout his time with the RNLI, George has played a vital role in countless rescues, saving dozens of lives and earning the respect and admiration of his crew.
"Over the past few days, heartfelt tributes have poured in, with one remark standing out: George is truly the heartbeat of our station.
“George, your presence and leadership will be deeply missed. We extend our best wishes to you, Kathryn, James, and Jack as you begin this new chapter. Thank you for your unwavering service.”
The post received over 600 likes and counting, as well as over 200 comments wishing George well and thanking him for his dedication.
