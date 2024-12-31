Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After an incredible 36 years of dedicated service, Lough Swilly RNLI Station Coxswain George O'Hagan is set to retire this New Year’s Eve, December 31.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew of the station has paid tribute to the popular Coxwain and, in a post on social media, told how he will be missed at the station.

“Throughout his time with the RNLI, George has played a vital role in countless rescues, saving dozens of lives and earning the respect and admiration of his crew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past few days, heartfelt tributes have poured in, with one remark standing out: George is truly the heartbeat of our station.

George O'Hagan and his wife, Kathryn.

“George, your presence and leadership will be deeply missed. We extend our best wishes to you, Kathryn, James, and Jack as you begin this new chapter. Thank you for your unwavering service.”

The post received over 600 likes and counting, as well as over 200 comments wishing George well and thanking him for his dedication.