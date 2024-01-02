Lough Swilly RNLI pays tribute to John McCarter as he retires from role after 20 years
In a post on social media on New Year’s Day, the crew said: “So after 20 years with the RNLI, John Mc Carter has officially hung up his pager today.
“Everyone at the station would like to wish John and his wife Breda all the best for the future.
"Over John's tenure at Lough Swilly RNLI he has seen both the good and not so good. John took everything in his stride in his own calm and friendly manner.
"He always put his fellow crew first and was a good friend and father like figure to many.”
The crew said that while John may be stepping down, he’ll always be a part of the team.
"John may be stepping down as Lifeboat Operations Manager, but he will always be a member of our Lifeboat family.Wishing you both the best!”