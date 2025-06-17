Loughs Agency encourages Derry young people to participate in Foyle Ambassador Programme

Foyle Ambassador.

Loughs Agency is encouraging young environmental enthusiasts to sign up for its Foyle Ambassador Programme, an educational initiative taking place from 7 to 11 July 2025 at the Agency’s Headquarters in Prehen.

The Foyle Ambassador Programme is open to young people aged 13-16, who live within the Foyle catchment area.

Participants will be offered a week-long program providing a unique opportunity to explore local rivers and coastlines through hands-on environmental activities, including angling, river studies, and water sports. Participants will also work towards earning the John Muir Discovery Award.

A spokesperson for Loughs Agency said that since the programme's inception, it has inspired over 500 young people to connect with their local environment, which has helped create a new generation of environmental stewards.

JP O’Doherty, Joint Interim Designated Officer at Loughs Agency, said: “We are committed to encouraging young people to take an active interest in their local waterways. The Foyle Ambassador Programme equips participants with new skills and knowledge and helps them understand the vital role these ecosystems play in our communities. We look forward to welcoming this summer’s cohort to the banks of the Foyle.”

Participation is completely free, with all equipment and transportation provided.

Loughs Agency aims to conserve, manage, and protect the Foyle and Carlingford Loughs. The agency said they are dedicated to spearheading and delivering captivating and enlightening initiatives throughout the Foyle and Carlingford areas, all with the unified objective of educating and protecting.

For more details or to apply, please download the programme information pack and complete the EOI form by visiting loughs-agency.org, Loughs Agency’s social channels or by emailing [email protected].