Gemma Watt from Donemana is undertaking the challenge of a lifetime by jumping out of a plane to raise funds for the Air Ambulance NI charity.

Gemma is doing this in memory of her nephew, Ollie,who needed the help of the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in September last year when he was injured in a road traffic incident. Ollie was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma said: “Our whole family miss little Ollie so much, he was only five-years-old when we lost him. Keeping his memory alive is of vital importance and I know that raising funds by doing the skydive will help others who need the services of the air ambulance.”

Gemma with her nephew who tragically passed away, aged 5.

Anyone wishing to remember Ollie and support Gemma can do so by donating here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gemma-watt5

All contributions will help fund the HEMS which brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for twelve hours a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI, said: “We can only imagine the loss that the Simmons and Watt families are living with and our thoughts are with them all. Gemma is undertaking a very brave challenge to help others and we are so touched that she is choosing to raise funds and help a future patient.

"Every day on average, the medical team are called to two critically ill or injured people. It could be a child like little Ollie, or an adult, anywhere in the province. The helicopter brings speed and the medical team bring critical pre-hospital skills, able to deliver interventions that give a chance. Gemma’s challenge will give hope to others and we are so grateful for this. Anyone wishing to join in this challenge of a life time sky dive can register now at www.airambulanceni.org”

If you or one of your friends or loved ones has been a patient of the HEMS, the charity welcomes you to get in touch to arrange a visit to the airbase by calling 028 9262 2677.