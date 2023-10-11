Loving Life, Living Longer - New programme of events launched for Derry older people

Launch of Loving Life, Living Longer in the Bishop's Gate Hotel

The programme, called Loving Life, Living Longer, is funded by the National Lottery and run by the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF) and the Old Library Trust (OLT) and it is an over-50s social inclusion project tackling isolation and loneliness locally. Most events are free or delivered at a very low cost to the participants and the programme was created in partnership with the local Triax community. Participants of the programme were invited to lunch and an afternoon dance in the Bishop’s Gate Hotel.

Mary Breslin Older People/Resilience Lead at the BBHF said: “It’s fantastic to see so many of you here today. This new project is going to be a great help to everybody in the room over the next four years in regards to the programme delivery between out shed services, our bus runs, our dances, lunch clubs – all the stuff that we really enjoy going to and attending.”

Aileen McGuinness, director of BBHF said: “This project was put together for people in our area and that come out and enjoy programmes. We engaged with quite a lot of the people who are at this launch, we asked them what they wanted and we put a programme together. There’s a great partnership we’ve got within the area, with the OLT, out key partner, and all the other organisations who sit on the group and come together to decide on a programme of events.

"We want to get back to the days when there was something on every day in the Triax area for older people to be attending and it’s about keeping people engaged and keeping them active and to reduce isolation. Being lonely is one of the hardest things to have to go through so we’re here if people want to make suggestions and we’re always willing to adapt and change. Before Covid, we had a lot of activities going on so we just want to make sure people feel comfortable to come out and are accepted in their own community.”

Loraine Gallen, National Lottery Community Fund said: “I’m delighted to be here representing the National Lottery Community Fund at this exciting milestone for the Loving Life Living Longer Project. This project has been made possible from the money raised by the National Lottery players so we’re very grateful for that. It’s people in the area who play the lotto that are supporting this particular project.

"I’d like to pay tribute to the BBHF and the OLT for all their hard work, working together and getting the thoughts of older residents to find out what would help them most to make life better. I’d also like to thank the people from the Creggan, Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain area who took part in the consultations. Without these consultation surveys, focus groups and so on, these focus groups can’t be developed. This Loving Life Living Longer Project is by you and for you, as your contributions have been vital in shaping this programme.

"It’s not easy times at the minute as communities struggle with the cost of living and continuing to recover from the affects of the pandemic but I really hope that this project will provide a welcome boost to everyone involved.

Speaking at the launch of Loving Life, Living Longer in the Bishop's Gate Hotel

"There’s opportunities to take part in a great programme of activities over the next four years. It’s going to be a great opportunity to share some of your own hidden skills, access support and information on a range of issues and topics and, importantly, just to come together to make new friends and reconnect with old friends. Best wishes with your new project, we’re really looking forward to hearing about he positive difference it will make on all your lives.”

Mayor Patricia Logue said: “I am delighted to be here, it’s really brilliant to see so many people out enjoying themselves together. It’s a credit to all those involved, especially the BBHF that they can bring so many people into a room for lunch and a chat and to have such a positive outlook on life. It’s all about ageing well but, to do that, you have to have a positive outlook and I feel that the BBHF are instilling that in people. They are trying to deal with social isolation and bringing people out of their homes who would normally be stuck in, especially on a Monday afternoon!

"Isolation is an awful thing to experience. Sometimes the only voice a person hears is a telephone call and it’s just heart-breaking to know that older people, especially, are experiencing that in their own home. Isolation can also impact negatively on someone’s mental and physical health as the two are linked. I would advise anyone to try and touch base with your local community, with your neighbours, and, if you know anybody who is at home and would benefit from this type of intervention then I would encourage them to get in touch with the BBHF or the OLT to take part in this wonderful programme.”