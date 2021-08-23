‘Lucky escape’ for sheepdog June after 60m fall from Ballyliffin cliffs

June, safe and sound after being rescued. Picture:Greencastle Coast Guard Facebook

Greencastle Coast Guard were called out at 6.45pm on Saturday, August 21 to cliffs near Pollan Bay, Ballyliffen to rescue an 18 month old sheepdog called June, owned by local farmer Pauric Doherty.

In a post on the Greencastle Coast Guard Facebook page, a spokesperson outlined how the pair had been ‘rounding up sheep on fields near the coastline when June made a wide pass and went too far.’

The sheepdog fell more than 60m off the cliff into the sea.

The cliff from which June fell. Picture: Greencastle Coast Guard Facebook

“Pauric could hear the dog barking but was unable to get to her.

They contacted Malin Head Coast Guard, who paged the Greencastle team. When the Greencastle team arrived on scene at Pollan beach they launched their 4.5m D Class inflatable rescue boat and travelled approximately 1km to where Pauric was standing on the top of the cliff.”

Pauric guided the boat crew to where the dog was barking and they got as close to the rocky gully as they could.

“Crew member Kevin Barr swam in to where the dog was perched on a rocky ledge, he lifted the stranded collie in his arms and the two were pulled back to the boat by the other crew. June was unharmed and was delighted to get the boat ride to be reunited with her owner on the beach.”

Smiles all round as June is safely rescued. Picture: Greencastle Coast Guard Facebook.

The spokesperson outlined how June had a ‘lucky escape after such a huge fall’ and thanked Pauric and his family for ‘ the correct decision in calling Malin Head Coast Guard to ask for assistance.’