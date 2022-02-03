Luke Hasson to be laid to rest on Saturday

The late Luke Hasson will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

The well-known Derry businessman who died suddenly on Monday will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery on Saturday following Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, Derry at 12 noon.

The family have opened an online Book of Remembrance at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/VU2ojmDC for those who wish to share their stories and memories of Luke.