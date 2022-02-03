Luke Hasson to be laid to rest on Saturday
The family of the late Luke Hasson have opened an online Book of Remembrance ahead of his funeral in Derry on Saturday.
The well-known Derry businessman who died suddenly on Monday will be laid to rest in the City Cemetery on Saturday following Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, Derry at 12 noon.
The family have opened an online Book of Remembrance at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/VU2ojmDC for those who wish to share their stories and memories of Luke.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, are being requested for two charities close to Luke’s heart: The Maybrook Day Centre which provides support for adults with learning disabilities; and Mary’s Meals which provides meals to disadvantaged children across the world https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/luke-hasson