Lullaby celebration day for little ones this weekend in Buncrana

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A wonderful, colourful celebration of sound and fun for anyone with little ones aged 0-3 years is set to take place on May 10 in The Exchange, Buncrana from 11am-1pm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fun party is being held to celebrate year one of the three-year project 'Loving Lullabies and Little Necessities'

There will be music, lullabies, and sensory activities followed by play, refreshments and gift bags for all the kids,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All welcome and the event is free, but places must be booked.

Happychildren play with colorful plastic toy blocks. Picture: famveldman - stock.adobe.com.

‘Loving Lullabies & Little Necessities’ is a community initiative designed to support new families as they embark on their parenting journey.

Funded through the Kathryn Howard Foundation, the project is partnered with Carnegie Hall and includes Lullaby Creation and Baby Basics Packs.

New and expecting families work with songwriters/musicians to create soothing, personalised lullabies tailored to their unique tastes and cultural background.