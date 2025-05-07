Lullaby celebration day for little ones this weekend in Buncrana
The fun party is being held to celebrate year one of the three-year project 'Loving Lullabies and Little Necessities'
There will be music, lullabies, and sensory activities followed by play, refreshments and gift bags for all the kids,
All welcome and the event is free, but places must be booked.
Book via email at [email protected] or Facebook The Exchange Inishowen or The Music Box.
‘Loving Lullabies & Little Necessities’ is a community initiative designed to support new families as they embark on their parenting journey.
Funded through the Kathryn Howard Foundation, the project is partnered with Carnegie Hall and includes Lullaby Creation and Baby Basics Packs.
New and expecting families work with songwriters/musicians to create soothing, personalised lullabies tailored to their unique tastes and cultural background.
