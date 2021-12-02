Lundy commemoration in Derry on Saturday

The effigy of Lundy is burned.

With some Covid-19 guidelines in place, it’s understood the event will take place on a reduced scale.

The organisation’s general secretary, Billy Moore, speaking earlier this week, said the event was scheduled to take place - but with “restricted numbers”.

The December parade normally attracts thousands of members to Derry annually and includes a march through the city.

The event traditionally concludes with the burning of a giant effigy of Siege of Derry leader, Colonel Robert Lundy, at Bishop Street.

Billy Moore said a Service of Thanksgiving would not take place in St. Columb’s Cathedral due to restricted numbers.

“However, an outdoor service will take place to continue with the traditional act of thanksgiving,” he added.

The application for this year’s parade - as featured on the Parades Commission website - reveals that in the region of 2,500 people are expected to participate in the event.

Twenty-one bands are also scheduled to take part.