'Luxurious' coastal property on the market in Redcastle with stunning views of Lough Foyle
A ‘luxurious’ coastal property has come on the market in Redcastle, Inishowen, with stunning views over Lough Foyle.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:28 BST
The property is for sale with Franklins for €650,000 and features an ‘attractive entertainment terrace’ fully equipped with Bar Jacuzzi, Steam room and Gazebo.
Positioned along the main road from Derry to Greencastle ‘Loch View` is a stunning coastal property constructed using only the finest quality fixtures and fittings both inside and out. With properties selling quickly an early viewing is strongly recommended.
For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/loch-view-ballyargus-redcastle/911791
