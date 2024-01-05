News you can trust since 1772
Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home.Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home.
Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home.

'Luxury' former parochial house-turned-family home on the market in Clonmany

A ‘stylish’ four bed home has come on the market in Clonmany with Franklins Estate Agents.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:35 GMT

The ‘luxury’ home was formerly the parochial house but has been converted to a modern family home.

The listing reads: “Dating back to the 1900`s, this former Parochial House has been completely stripped back and replaced with all the modern day heating, electrical and insulation standards has to offer. Stylishly appointed throughout the property now provides luxury accommodation over two floors plus a detached annex (1 bed apartment) ideal for independent living or Air B&B rentals. No stone has been left unturned in the creation of this stunning family home and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended.”

For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/cleagh-clonmany/909315

Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home.

1. Former parochial house on the market in Clonmany

Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home. Photo: Franklins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home.

2. Former parochial house on the market in Clonmany

Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home. Photo: Franklins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home.

3. Former parochial house on the market in Clonmany

Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home. Photo: Franklins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home.

4. Former parochial house on the market in Clonmany

Four bed 'luxury' home on the market in Clonmany. The home was formerly the parochial house built in the 1900s but has been converted to a 'stylish' and 'modern' family home. Photo: Franklins Estate Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page