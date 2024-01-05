'Luxury' former parochial house-turned-family home on the market in Clonmany

The listing reads: “Dating back to the 1900`s, this former Parochial House has been completely stripped back and replaced with all the modern day heating, electrical and insulation standards has to offer. Stylishly appointed throughout the property now provides luxury accommodation over two floors plus a detached annex (1 bed apartment) ideal for independent living or Air B&B rentals. No stone has been left unturned in the creation of this stunning family home and an early appointment to view is strongly recommended.”