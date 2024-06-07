Lyra McKee documentary receives a Torc award at Celtic Media Festival 2024
A TG4 documentary based on the late Lyra McKee has taken the top prize in the Feature Documentary category at the Celtic Media Festival Torc awards in Cardiff, Wales.
‘Lyra’ is an intimate portrait of the life and death of Northern Irish investigative Journalist Lyra McKee, told through her own work and words.
It was produced by Erica Starling Productions Ltd.
The Celtic Media Festival (CMF) is one of the most prestigious and long-established and is held each year, rotating between venues in the various Celtic nations and regions.