Lyra McKee murder investigation : Detectives arrest four men in Derry

Lyra McKee died after being shot in Creggan in 2019.

The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act.

The men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the arrests followed “a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it”.