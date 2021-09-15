Lyra McKee murder investigation : Detectives arrest four men in Derry
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee on April 18, 2019 in Derry have arrested four men, police confirmed this morning.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:03 am
The men, aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested in the Derry area this morning under the Terrorism Act.
The men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where they will be interviewed later.
Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said the arrests followed “a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra’s murder and the events which preceded it”.
He added: “The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support and patience whilst this phase of the investigation is ongoing.”