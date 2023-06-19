News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Macmillan Cancer Support hosts Derry open day in Derry

The Western Health and Social Care Trust, in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, recently hosted a successful open day at the Macmillan Health and Wellbeing Campus situated on the Altnagelvin Hospital site.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST

Over 140 attendees from the Community and Voluntary sector, Trust staff and Public Representatives visited the ‘superb’ facility to find out more about the support and services available to anyone affected by cancer and other long-term conditions. Services provided at the dedicated hub include information and signposting to local services, counselling, hairdressing and wig service, breast prosthesis fitting, complementary therapies, gentle exercise and welfare benefits advice.

Una Cardin, Assistant Director of Operations and Service Improvement, Diagnostics and Cancer, at the Western Trust said: “This was ultimately a celebration to showcase our beautiful campus and the services we provide. It is important that we educate those who come into contact with anyone affected by cancer and other long-terms conditions. We hope that our open day has equipped those attending with the knowledge to signpost patients to the Macmillan Support Centre. We are therefore grateful for such a large turnout at our open day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When anyone is diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening condition, worries about loss of income or benefits and how treatments may impact on lifestyle, can create extra anxiety to an already difficult situation. Access to good quality, trustworthy advice and information provides assurance and can improve a patient’s overall wellbeing and outlook.”

Move More Team MacmillanMove More Team Macmillan
Move More Team Macmillan
Most Popular

Sarah Christie, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Macmillan Cancer Support added, “A cancer diagnosis can be devastating and can impact on people’s lives in many ways – emotionally, physically, practically and financially. It’s important that people know how and where to access the right support and information to enable them to live life as fully as they can throughout their cancer experience. Covid had a huge impact on access to services and we want people to know that the Macmillan Centre’s doors are open and we’re here to listen and help. The Campus brings together a wide range of invaluable services in one location and our Open Day provided a significant opportunity to showcase the breadth of support available to people living with cancer, their family and friends. Thank you to everyone who took part.”

To find out more about the services available, contact: [email protected] or (028) 7161 1272

Therese Hughes Macmillan Wig Fitting Specialist and HairdresserTherese Hughes Macmillan Wig Fitting Specialist and Hairdresser
Therese Hughes Macmillan Wig Fitting Specialist and Hairdresser
Rev Peter Fleming Non-Denominational Chaplain North West Cancer CentreRev Peter Fleming Non-Denominational Chaplain North West Cancer Centre
Rev Peter Fleming Non-Denominational Chaplain North West Cancer Centre
Art TherapyArt Therapy
Art Therapy
Cancer Nurse SpecialistCancer Nurse Specialist
Cancer Nurse Specialist
Macmillan Benefit SupportMacmillan Benefit Support
Macmillan Benefit Support
Action Cancer Therapeutic ServicesAction Cancer Therapeutic Services
Action Cancer Therapeutic Services
Look Good, Feel BetterLook Good, Feel Better
Look Good, Feel Better
VolunteersVolunteers
Volunteers
Pink Ladies Cancer Support GroupPink Ladies Cancer Support Group
Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group
RadiotherapyRadiotherapy
Radiotherapy
Managing the Challenge - Long Term ConditionsManaging the Challenge - Long Term Conditions
Managing the Challenge - Long Term Conditions
Foyle HospiceFoyle Hospice
Foyle Hospice
Macmillan Campus Open DayMacmillan Campus Open Day
Macmillan Campus Open Day
Cancer FocusCancer Focus
Cancer Focus
Bringing Hope to people with Cancer.Bringing Hope to people with Cancer.
Bringing Hope to people with Cancer.
Breast Cancer NowBreast Cancer Now
Breast Cancer Now
Related topics:DerryCancerAltnagelvin HospitalMacmillan Cancer Support