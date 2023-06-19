Over 140 attendees from the Community and Voluntary sector, Trust staff and Public Representatives visited the ‘superb’ facility to find out more about the support and services available to anyone affected by cancer and other long-term conditions. Services provided at the dedicated hub include information and signposting to local services, counselling, hairdressing and wig service, breast prosthesis fitting, complementary therapies, gentle exercise and welfare benefits advice.

Una Cardin, Assistant Director of Operations and Service Improvement, Diagnostics and Cancer, at the Western Trust said: “This was ultimately a celebration to showcase our beautiful campus and the services we provide. It is important that we educate those who come into contact with anyone affected by cancer and other long-terms conditions. We hope that our open day has equipped those attending with the knowledge to signpost patients to the Macmillan Support Centre. We are therefore grateful for such a large turnout at our open day.

“When anyone is diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening condition, worries about loss of income or benefits and how treatments may impact on lifestyle, can create extra anxiety to an already difficult situation. Access to good quality, trustworthy advice and information provides assurance and can improve a patient’s overall wellbeing and outlook.”

Move More Team Macmillan

Sarah Christie, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Macmillan Cancer Support added, “A cancer diagnosis can be devastating and can impact on people’s lives in many ways – emotionally, physically, practically and financially. It’s important that people know how and where to access the right support and information to enable them to live life as fully as they can throughout their cancer experience. Covid had a huge impact on access to services and we want people to know that the Macmillan Centre’s doors are open and we’re here to listen and help. The Campus brings together a wide range of invaluable services in one location and our Open Day provided a significant opportunity to showcase the breadth of support available to people living with cancer, their family and friends. Thank you to everyone who took part.”

To find out more about the services available, contact: [email protected] or (028) 7161 1272

Therese Hughes Macmillan Wig Fitting Specialist and Hairdresser

Rev Peter Fleming Non-Denominational Chaplain North West Cancer Centre

Art Therapy

Cancer Nurse Specialist

Macmillan Benefit Support

Action Cancer Therapeutic Services

Look Good, Feel Better

Volunteers

Pink Ladies Cancer Support Group

Radiotherapy

Managing the Challenge - Long Term Conditions

Foyle Hospice

Macmillan Campus Open Day

Cancer Focus

Bringing Hope to people with Cancer.