Magnificent 7 bed house built in 1730 for sale near Derry - and it has a wine cellar

Bogay House is a magnificent period residence, originally built C.1730 as a country house for the Duke of Abercorn and it is now on the market for €650,000.

Privately positioned with an attractive wooded avenue leading up to the front entrance. This two-storey over basement house extends to approximately 7,000 square feet and is centrally positioned on over 18 acres of mature wooded grounds and parkland.

Retaining many original features, the ground floor and first floor were used as a spacious family home until recently, with a full range of rooms in both the basement and attic areas requiring some refurbishment.

A stunning sandstone circular staircase connects all four floors and is just one of the many original features contained throughout this listed historic house. Offered for sale furnished, with numerous pieces of antique furniture, this property would work as a fabulous spacious family home. as well as having great commercial potential. The house has a wine cellar, a library/study, seven bedrooms, two bathrooms, large open fires, window seats and also comes furnished.

For more information, visit https://www.propertypal.com/bogay-house-bogay-glebe-newtowncunningham/773632

1 . Magnificent 7 bed house built in 1730 for sale near Derry Bogay House, in Newtoncunningham is on the market for €650,000. The seven bed property was built in 1730 and boasts many original features. Photo: Henry Kee & Son Photo Sales

2 . Magnificent 7 bed house built in 1730 for sale near Derry Bogay House, in Newtoncunningham is on the market for €650,000. The seven bed property was built in 1730 and boasts many original features. Photo: Henry Kee & Son Photo Sales

3 . Magnificent 7 bed house built in 1730 for sale near Derry Bogay House, in Newtoncunningham is on the market for €650,000. The seven bed property was built in 1730 and boasts many original features. Photo: Henry Kee & Son Photo Sales

4 . Magnificent 7 bed house built in 1730 for sale near Derry Bogay House, in Newtoncunningham is on the market for €650,000. The seven bed property was built in 1730 and boasts many original features. Photo: Henry Kee & Son Photo Sales